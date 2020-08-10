e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Seven booked for duping bank of ₹1.18 crore

Seven booked for duping bank of ₹1.18 crore

mumbai Updated: Aug 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Borivli police registered a complaint against seven people for allegedly submitting fake documents and fraudulently obtaining vehicle loans to the tune of ₹1.18 crore from Canara Bank.

Akshata Walanju, 53, manager of Canara Bank’s Borivli (West) branch, lodged a complaint against seven employees of a car dealership firm. The accused named in the complaint are Raghunath Rane, Ganesh Ubhare, Rahil Khan, Avidh Gharat, Z Madraswala, Shahi Alam and Vishal Tiwari.

Walanju, in her statement, said that Rane, an agent of the car dealership firm, approached her in December 2018 saying his company wants to sell a Mitsubishi Pajero to a customer named Avidh Gharat and wanted the bank to sanction a ₹30-lakh car loan for the same.

After the bank’s circle office gave a go-ahead, Walanju verified the documents and processed the loan file, following which ₹29.60 lakh was transferred to the bank account of the car dealership firm. However, Rane failed to submit the registration number of the vehicle to the bank. On being asked about the same, he told the bank the buyer was waiting for the desired registration number which was leading to the delay.

Later, Rane and Ganesh Ubhare, CEO of the firm, approached the bank to apply for vehicles loans for three more customers, namely Z Madraswala, Shahi Alam and Vishal Tiwari.

After due verification of their documents, loans of ₹29.34 lakh, ₹29.55 lakh and ₹29.55 lakh were sanctioned for the three customers and the amounts were transferred to the firm.

All four customers paid monthly installations for first three months but later defaulted in payment while the car dealer firm failed to deposit vehicle documents to the bank, the FIR states.

Upon re-verification of the credentials on the documents submitted by the customers, some discrepancies were found and some turned out to be fakes. The bank then checked transaction details and found that the accused diverted the funds from the company’s account to their personal accounts and used it for other purposes, said an officer from Borivli police station.

When the bank got in touch with the customers and the car dealership, the complainant was told the customers cancelled the deal as they didn’t like the cars. They also assured her that they would sell the vehicles and repay the bank.

However, after the accused failed to repay the four loans to the tune of ₹1.18crore, the complainant approached the police.

The police have booked the accused under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of document purported to be a valuable security) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made as of yet.

top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In