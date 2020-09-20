e-paper
Mumbai News / Seven months on, Maharashtra education department yet to declare scholarship results

Seven months on, Maharashtra education department yet to declare scholarship results

mumbai Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:09 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

More than seven months after the state education department conducted scholarship examination for students of Classes 5 and 8, it has not been able to declare the results yet, leaving thousands of students in a lurch.

The scholarship exam was conducted across the state on February 16. While results of the exam are usually declared in a couple of months, this year there is no word on when it would be out.

“It has been over seven months now and students are eagerly awaiting their results. There is no word from the department on this. If there is a delay, the least we expect is an announcement in this regard,” said the parent of an aspirant from the city.

The scholarship exam is conducted in February every year by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination.

An official from the education department said the delay was owing to staff shortage due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

“Due to the lockdown, staffers were not able to scan the answer sheets in time, and hence there is a delay. However, the work of evaluation is almost over and the results should be declared soon,” said a senior official from the department.

This year, the scholarship question papers were marred with errors. The mistakes included spelling mistakes, typo errors, translation mistakes etc. The council had later released answer keys for all the papers.

