Sharad Pawar drops visit to Baramati, but NCP leaders say all’s well

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 01:16 IST

The drama around Parth Pawar, the son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, continued on Sunday – five days after his granduncle and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar publicly rebuked him.

A day after a meeting between selected members of the Pawar family at Baramati, it is still unclear if the family drama has been resolved. On Sunday, Pawar reached his Modi Baug residence at Pune in the afternoon and was reportedly scheduled to go to Baramati.

He had a telephonic conversation with Ajit Pawar, his nephew, after which the NCP chief reportedly cancelled his Baramati visit.

“It is believed that that both (Pawar and Ajit) had a positive conversation pertaining to Parth. We are hoping that things have sorted out,” said an NCP insider.

Pawar had ticked off Parth for deviating from the party line over the Ayodhya temple construction issue and for demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The former Union minister called his grandnephew “immature” and said he doesn’t care about what Parth says.

The senior leader’s statements gave rise to speculations over Parth wanting to quit the party and seeking a discussion over the issue with other family members before reaching on to a decision.

On Saturday evening, a meeting was held at the Baramati home of Shrinivas Pawar (Parth’s paternal uncle), where the young leader, along with his parents Ajit and Sunetra, as well as Shrinivas’s wife Sharmila were present. The details of the family meeting were kept under wraps as Ajit and Parth maintained complete silence on the issue. Both of them also stayed at Baramati till Sunday evening.

A day after Pawar’s public rebuke, Parth went to Silver Oak, the senior leader’s south Mumbai home, on August 13, where the young politician had a discussion with his aunt Supriya Sule (Sharad Pawar’s daughter) for over two hours, but could not meet his granduncle.

“The party chief can never accept a stand other than the party line, only because Parth is his nephew’s son. Instead of making unnecessary statements, he (Parth) can work a lot in the Maval parliamentary constituency as the party is in the government and his father is a deputy chief minister and finance minister as well” said another NCP leader.

Senior NCP leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Praful Patel said there is no family feud.

“There is no issue such as Sharad Pawar versus Ajit Pawar. Parth’s issue is not a big one and there is no dispute. I have personally met members from the Pawar family, had discussions with them and it is not a big political issue. It is being given unnecessary importance,” Patel told reporters in Nagpur on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian from Pune, Girish Bapat, also said that it was a family issue and also ruled out any possibility of his party inducting Parth.

Patel also said that the NCP is now bigger than the Congress in the state and the NCP chief has become the biggest leader. He further said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is “stable” and mocked those saying that it will fall. “They are astrologers who know nothing,” said the former civil aviation minister.

This is not the first time where the rift in the Pawar family has come out in the open. Parth lost the Lok Sabha polls to sitting Shiv Sena parliamentarian Shrirang Barne last year. Soon after the results, Sharad Pawar started promoting Rohit Pawar, the son of his other nephew, Rajendra. With Pawar’s encouragement, Rohit successfully contested the Assembly elections from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in Ahmednagar district.