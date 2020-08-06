Sheena Bora case: CBI court rejects Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea filed in December

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:23 IST

The special CBI court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case. This was her fifth bail plea where she alleged that false witnesses and evidence have been planted by the prosecution against her.

Indrani had moved bail plea on merits of the case in December last year. In her plea, Indrani had listed contradictions in the prosecution’s case and alleged that she has been falsely implicated for murder of her daughter. The court has rejected her contentions at this stage of the trial. The court had recently rejected her plea for interim bail.

Indrani alleged that the skeleton recovered by the Pen police in May 2012 is not the same one discovered by Khar police three years later in 2015.

The prosecution has alleged that after removing parts of the skeleton for further investigation, the Pen police buried the body at the same place, in a pit. The same as per prosecution was exhumed by Khar police.

The prosecution alleged that the body exhumed was that of Sheena as the DNA of the ‘skeleton’ is a match with Indrani. However, Indrani has disputed this and claimed the skeletons are different.

Indrani also questioned the credibility of the key prosecution witnesses - Shyamwar Rai, a driver who also allegedly helped in killing Sheena; Kajal Sharma - who help in writing letters on behalf of Sheena after her death and her son Mikhail Bora.

The prosecution opposed her plea and contended that this is not the stage to test the credibility and reliability of the witnesses. The prosecution had cited the deposition of Rai, Sharma and Mikhail to show involvement of Indrani. “The witnesses have clearly stated about how Indrani was involved in the planning of the murder, its execution and later also in the destruction of the evidence by destroying the body of Sheena,” the prosecution argued adding that the medical evidence had also supported the prosecution case and corroborated the evidence of the other witnesses.

The prosecution contended that looking at the gravity of the offence and status of the accused, she should not be released on bail. “She is a British national, the possibility of her escaping from the country cannot be out,” prosecution submitted.