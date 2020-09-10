e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena had nothing to do with demolition of Kangana’s property: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena had nothing to do with demolition of Kangana’s property: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said that the matter was under the purview of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and he would not comment on it.

mumbai Updated: Sep 10, 2020 18:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut responded to the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill office on September 9
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut responded to the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill office on September 9(ANI Twitter)
         

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party had no connection with the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s property in Mumbai.

Raut added that the matter was under the purview of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and he would not comment on it.

“The action at Kangana Ranaut’s office is done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

The Queen actor had on Wednesday posted a video directing her anger over the demolition towards Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. “Your ego will be destroyed just as you destroyed my house,” she said in the video. Mumbai police has registered an FIR against the actor for her remarks on Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Bombay high court stopped the demolition of “illegal alterations” at the actor’s Bandra bungalow on Wednesday.

Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai after having engaged in a war of words with Raut over Mumbai police’s handling of the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. She compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir following which the Shiv Sena leader warned her against returning to Maharashtra.

The actor was living with her family in Himachal Pradesh ever since Covid-19 lockdown was announced.

