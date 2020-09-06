e-paper
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut criticises Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Act of God’ remark

In end-August, during the 41st Goods and Services Tax Council meeting, Sitharaman had referred to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic as “an act of God” that disrupted economic activities

mumbai Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:32 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column Rokh Thok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, took on the BJP and said blaming god for the failure of the government is an "insult to Hindutva".
Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column Rokh Thok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, took on the BJP and said blaming god for the failure of the government is an “insult to Hindutva”.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Sanjay Raut, the Rajya Sabha (RS) member of the Shiv Sena, has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s “act of God” comment.

Raut, in his weekly column Rokh Thok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, took on the BJP and said blaming god for the failure of the government is an “insult to Hindutva”.

In end-August, during the 41st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, Sitharaman had referred to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic as “an act of God” that disrupted economic activities.

Raut, in the column, wrote, “The country’s collapsed economy is due to an Act of God, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said so. What kind of Hindutva is this to cover the failure of the government by blaming God? If God is being accused, in which court will he be tried? ... Blaming God for the failure of the government is an insult to Hindutva.”

He also took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our PM Modi speaks on all issues under the sun, but does not speak on the battered economy, or even touches upon the question that has cropped up because of the economic woes. On the road from demonetisation to lockdown, our economy has died,” he wrote.

He gave examples of several countries, including Brazil, which are helping their nationals with financial aid to tide over the pandemic and its resultant economic impact. “During the pandemic, several countries such as Brazil are helping their people. For them it is not an Act of God, but an economic crisis that has befallen on their people and governments are helping them with financial aid,” he said.

