Shivneri buses allowed to operate

Shivneri buses allowed to operate

mumbai Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:23 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Passengers will now be able to travel between Mumbai and Pune by Shivneri buses starting Thursday. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will also start its inter-district services in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra government, under Mission Begin Again, has allowed MSRTC to resume its bus services within the state.

According to a government directive issued on Wednesday, passengers would not require e-pass, permission or approval for inter-district travel in MSRTC buses. However, MSRTC will issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for travellers.

MSRTC stated that bus services will resume phase wise. “The operation of bus services will bring relief to commuters, especially during Ganeshotsav. All types of buses including Shivneri, Shivshahi, long- and medium-range buses will resume. Advance reservations will also be made available. The operations will start in a phased manner,” said Abhijeet Bhosale, public relation officer, MSRTC.

Inter-district bus operations in the state were suspended after the nationwide lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19.

