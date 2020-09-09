Six months after Maharashtra’s first Covid case, tally 943,772; toll now 27,407

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:09 IST

Six months since the first Covid-19 case was detected on March 9, Maharashtra is inching towards the one million infections mark. The case count reached 943,772 after 20,131 fresh Covid cases were recorded on Tuesday. The surge has led to a rise in active cases at 243,446, accounting for 25.79% of the total cases reported so far.

The death toll of the state also jumped to 27,407 after 380 more casualties were reported. Of them, 256 were in the past 48 hours, another 94 were from last week while the rest 30 were from the period before that.

Officials are wary that the rise in cases is likely to continue for a few more weeks, before it can hit a plateau. The highest single-day spike of 23,350 infections was on September 6, while the highest toll in a day was 422 on August 18.

“The scenario is likely to continue for the next few weeks as new infections are unlikely to come down soon. Even after hitting a plateau, daily cases will remain stable for quite some time, which indicates that cases will not reduce in the next one or maybe two months,” said a senior health official.

“With rise in cases, we need more facilities to cope with the daily caseload. We are also working to augment the existing health infrastructure, especially in semi-urban and rural areas of the state, from where a significant number of fresh cases have started coming,” he added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the coronavirus is unlikely to fade away soon and thus there is a need to make people aware about how to live with it, said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. In his concluding speech before the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature was adjourned sine die, Thackeray said, “Covid cases are increasing, but the state government is taking all decisions to bring them under control. We have to admit that the public health issue was neglected in the past, irrespective of the governments. But now we have decided to set up an infectious diseases hospital in all major cities and districts of the state, including Mumbai.”

“After slums, fresh cases have started coming from housing societies and buildings. People need to be taught how to live with coronavirus as WHO has made it clear that it is not going soon. For this, awareness has become a necessary step,” said the chief minister.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the doubling rate of Covid-19 is improving and has reached 35 days now. He also said the Centre has withdrawn its support in the fight against Covid-19 by saying that they won’t be able to supply PPE kits, ventilators and masks from September 1.

“Now when Covid cases are reaching their peak and require support, the Central government has informed us that they won’t supply ventilators, PPE kits, masks etc. With this decision, the state will have to spend a sum of Rs300 crore a month on procuring all these items to fight Covid-19. We were expecting the ongoing support to continue till this year end. It is unfair to shed responsibility at this point of time,” Tope told the state Assembly on Tuesday.

In the past eight days, the state has recorded 150,920 cases. In the first week of September, the state recorded 15,765, 17,433, 18,105, 19,218, 20,489, 23,350 and 16,429 cases respectively. It has also recorded the sharpest single-day spike with 23,350 cases on September 6. The average number of daily new cases has increased to 18,865 .

Mumbai recorded 1,346 cases, taking its tally to 158,756. Of these, active cases are 24,560.

On June 27, Mumbai reported its highest single day spike with 2,077 cases.

City toll stands at 7,942 after 42 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Pune city has continued to contribute maximum infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 1,711 cases, taking its tally to 1,16,951, while Nashik city became the second-highest contributor with 1,420 cases, pushing its count to 33,604.

Pune district also recorded 1,339 cases and its tally went up to 34,594 cases.

Apart from these cities, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Satara district, Kolhapur district, Raigad district, Jalgaon district, Sangli district and Aurangabad city recorded high number of cases.

High number of casualties continues to be a concern for state authorities as it is still the highest in the country.

It has reported a total 2,824 deaths in the eight days of this month, which comes to 353 deaths a day on an average.

The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded 2.9% till Tuesday. A comparison with Gujarat shows the difference between the neighbouring states is left minimal. On Monday, Gujarat’s CFR was 2.96% with 3,120 deaths (105,509 cases), according to the statistics shared by the state medical education department.

Public health expert Sanjay Pattiwar, said delay in hospital admission is a major reason for such a high toll. “We are noticing that people are either not testing even after having symptoms or don’t get admitted on time even if they tested positive and hence waste precious time,” said Pattiwar. He said apart from Mumbai, most areas lack the health infrastructure to cater to such type of serious patients, which has resulted in a high toll in the state.

On Tuesday, the state has conducted 83,750 tests and the total number of tests conducted till date are 4,789,682.

On the other side, the total number of patients recovered reached 672,556 after 13,234 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate recorded was 71.26%, against the national average of 77.65%.

Currently, 38,141 people have been kept at institutional quarantine facilities and 1,557,305 people are home quarantined across the state.