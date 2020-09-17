Six months on, teachers yet to receive SSC paper correction dues in Maharashtra

mumbai

Nearly six months after teachers from the state evaluated the answer sheets of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, the state board is yet to pay their dues. Several teachers have written to board officials demanding that their dues be cleared with immediate effect.

“Teachers have evaluated the answer sheets in a very difficult situation amid the Covid-19 outbreak this year. Despite this, the dues are still not cleared. It has been six months since the exams and nearly two months since the results were declared, but we are still awaiting our dues,” said Rajesh Pandya, vice-president of the Teachers Democratic Front, which has written to the board.

Sandeep Sangave, secretary of Mumbai divisional board, said the dues of teachers would be cleared soon and the process for the same is on.

“The board is working with reduced staff due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown-related restrictions. In addition, there were some delays in getting bills from teachers and custodies while some account details provided by a few teachers were also incorrect. These factors seem to have led to the delay. Teachers should not worry as they would get their dues in a couple of days,” he added.

Teachers have also requested the board to increase the rate of paper evaluation considering the costs involved in travelling amid lockdown. “This year, teachers have spent a lot of money from their own pockets to transport papers from their schools to homes and vice versa. The board only gives ₹200 as travel allowance, which is not enough considering trains were shut and teachers had to spend auto and taxi fare on their own,” said Pandya.