Six more cops succumb to Covid-19, toll in Maharashtra Police rises to 223

mumbai

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:39 IST

Six more policemen from the Maharashtra Police force have succumbed to Covid-19 between Saturday and Monday, taking the toll to 223.

The state police force reported the maximum Covid fatality in September at 66, even as nine days are left in the month. In August 54 police personnel, in July 43, in June 33, in May 23 and in April three cops succumbed to the disease. These figures were obtained from the daily information shared by the police department.

The latest information shared by the police stated 159 policemen contracted the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state police’s case tally to 21,311. Of these, only 3,655 are active cases.

On Saturday and Sunday, five policemen — one each from Mumbai, Thane City, Nashik Rural, Bhandara, Solapur Rural and Gondia districts — lost the battle with Covid-19.

In the latest fatality, a head constable from Tilaknagar police station succumbed to the virus. Ashok Gaware, 51, was undergoing treatment at Gurunanak Hospital in Bandra where he had a heart attack on Monday morning and died.

From Thane City police, a 54-year-old head constable attached to Shil-Daighar police station succumbed to the disease on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Neon Hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector Balu Shinde from Nashik Rural police also died. Shinde, 56, was attached to the headquarters and was taking treatment at Six Sigma Hospital.

In another fatality, 51-year-old head constable Nathu Sarve from Bhandara district police died on Sunday. Attached to Jawahar Nagar police station, Sarve was admitted at General Hospital, Bhandara.

In Solapur, sub-inspector Shaukat Ali Shaikh, 57, posted at the wireless department, died at Ashwini Hospital on Saturday.

In the six fatality, 40-year-old naik Rajesh Donde from Gondia district police lost the battle with the virus after over a week’s treatment.