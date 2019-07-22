Six mortgage fake gold, get loans up to ₹2cr; arrested

The Mumbai crime branch arrested six people, including three brothers, who allegedly hoodwinked nationalised and private banks in the city by mortgaging fake gold ornaments and availing of jewellery loans worth around ₹2 crore. The police said several other people are involved in the scam and they are trying to trace them.

The accused, who were arrested yesterday, were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till August 1.

The accused were identified as Ramesh Soni, Dinesh Soni, Bimal Soni , Anil Swami , Prashant Narayan and his wife Nitu. The police said Ramesh, Dinesh and Bimal are brothers. Swami is a jewellery maker.

During inquiry the police learnt that Narayan and Nitu, who live in Andheri area, had taken a jewellery loan from a bank a few months ago. The police said the duo claimed that in exchange for taking the loan, they had received one per cent commission from the other accused. A crime branch official said the duo was not revealing the full facts of the case.

The police said the scam came to light when bank authorities decided to auction the mortgaged gold after getting no response from the borrowers (Narayan and his wife) despite repeated attempts by bank authorities. An Andheri resident bought the jewellery but when it was melted, it was found it was not 100% gold.

“The buyer informed the bank concerned. The bank decided to determine the value of the jewellery through another valuer and found that it was not even 50% gold,” the officer said.

“The police were informed about the scam and a case was registered in the property cell of the crime branch on Friday. The six accused were arrested after verifying the facts,” said the officer.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 04:24 IST