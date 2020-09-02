e-paper
Building collapses in Mumbai's Dongri, six rescued

Building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri, six rescued

The building was among those that pay a cess to the MHADA for maintenance and repairs.

mumbai Updated: Sep 02, 2020 12:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The collapse happened around 7:28 am on Wednesday morning in Mumbai.
The collapse happened around 7:28 am on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Pratik Chorge)
         

Six people were rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade after a part of a ground plus four-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Dongri area on Wednesday morning at around 7.28 am, according to the disaster management cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). No one was injured in the incident.

According to BMC, the backside portion of the building, named Razzaq Chamber, collapsed at around 7.28 am following which, four fire engines and one JCB machine were rushed to the spot.

The BMC officials added that the building was among the cessed buildings of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). However, MHADA is yet to issue any comment on the claim.

Cessed buildings are structures whose occupants pay a repair cess tax to MHADA. These buildings were constructed before 1969, with some of them being over a hundred years old. These are mostly tenanted properties with rents frozen under the Rent Control Act. There are 14,375 cessed buildings in the island city and their redevelopment has so far been sluggish.

Also Read:4 storey redeveloped Palghar building collapses, lucky escape for residents

Last week, two people were killed and one person was injured after part of a ground-plus-two structure—another cessed building-- collapsed in the Nagpada area of Byculla.

