e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Six rescued as fire breaks out in commercial building in South Mumbai

Six rescued as fire breaks out in commercial building in South Mumbai

Smoke filled up `Raj Gour’ building outside Masjid Bunder Station (east) as the fire started around 2 pm, said a Fire Brigade official.

mumbai Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:34 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
“Nobody was reported to be injured,” the official added.
“Nobody was reported to be injured,” the official added.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Six persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a seven-storey commercial building in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Smoke filled up `Raj Gour’ building outside Masjid Bunder Station (east) as the fire started around 2 pm, said a Fire Brigade official.

At least five fire engines reached the spot and the flames were doused within forty-five minutes, he said.

Four people including a woman, who had climbed on window grills to save themselves, were rescued from the fourth floor, while a person each was rescued from the second floor and the terrace, he said.

“Nobody was reported to be injured,” the official added.

An employee of a firm which has an office in the building said the fire started in an electricity meter cabin on the ground floor and spread to upper floors through electric wires.

Short circuit may have caused it, fire brigade officials said.

tags
top news
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In