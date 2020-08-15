Smoother commute: MMRDA plans transit system to, from BKC

mumbai

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:38 IST

In a bid to resolve the commuting woes for office goers travelling towards Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking to strengthen the first- and last-mile connectivity from Bandra and Kurla stations to the business centre.

The authority is looking to appoint a consultant to create a plan for a transit system at BKC.

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner, RA Rajeev, said, “We are looking at a cost-effective solution and are open to various modes as we want to ease the commute between the two stations and BKC.”

While MMRDA had signed a memorandum with a private bike-sharing company to roll-out services between the two stations and BKC before the Covid-19 outbreak, Rajeev confirmed that the proposed system will be in addition to the bike-sharing facilities.

Despite being Mumbai’s top commercial hub, the connectivity to BKC is a task if one does not own a private vehicle.

The traffic scenario in BKC is also a huge concern. A 2017 study of the G block of BKC indicates that around 50,000 vehicles enter the block during peak hours in a day.

MMRDA is laying special focus on establishing last-mile connectivity across Mumbai. It recently approved a plan for establishing a multi-modal integration at 30 stations of Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) corridor and Metro 7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East) corridor, expected to be operational by May 2021.