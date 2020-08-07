SoBo’s record run: All-time high one-day August rain, highest rain in 46 years

mumbai

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:21 IST

Exceptionally heavy rain between Wednesday and Thursday not only broke the record for this season but was the highest monsoon rain record for south Mumbai in 46 years and the second highest all-time rain record during monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The highest all-time rainfall was recorded on July 5, 1974 with 575.6mm rain in 24 hours.

Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 331.2mm (exceptionally heavy) rain between 8.30am Wednesday and 8.30am Thursday. This was also the all-time high one-day rain during August.

Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs, recorded 162.3mm (very heavy) rain. Chaotic winds ranging from 70-80kmph and gusting to a maximum of 107kmph led to numerous tree fall incidents and infrastructural damage.

On Thursday, the rain intensity reduced with 13.2mm rain recorded between 8.30am and 8.30pm in south Mumbai and 32.2mm rain in the suburbs. Wind speed reached 70kmph and 50kmph at Colaba and Santacruz, respectively.

Over the past 72 hours (8.30am on August 3 to 8.30am on August 6), Mumbai saw its heaviest rain spell this season with the island city recording 637.2mm rain and 505.2mm rain in the suburbs.

Scientists said Wednesday’s weather event was extraordinary. “We have not seen this kind of activity with wind speeds almost cyclonic in nature during monsoon, making it a rare weather event for any Indian coastal city,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

IMD and independent meteorologists on Wednesday had said that under the influence of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha, which drew winds (pull-effect) from the Arabian Sea over coastal areas, associated with an upper air cyclonic circulation over parts of south Gujarat, a vortex formation over Mumbai region (spinning column of air caused by weather factors enhancing monsoon conditions) exhibited anti-clockwise wind pattern and torrential downpour.

Koll said that such weather events were becoming recurrent with increasing sea surface temperatures towards northern Arabian Sea. “These kinds of bursts of wind speed are increasing. Changes in extreme rainfall over 70 years show such fluctuations in monsoon winds are increasing. These winds gain a lot of strength, giving rain over an average of three days, similar to what was witnessed in Mumbai. However, the vortex formation and its role need further studies,” he said.

M Rajeevan, secretary of ministry of earth sciences, said, “We must realise that this was not a cyclone. In this case, the weather system over south Gujarat activated strong winds to the south over coastal Maharashtra, and the impact was faced south of Mumbai. Monsoon systems are highly asymmetric and give heavy rain in the southwest sector of the weather system. The weather pattern was expected and everything cannot be attributed to global warming.”

According to Koll’s assessment, average temperatures in north Arabian Sea were 2-3 degrees above normal over the past week at around 29-31 degrees Celsius. “During monsoon, temperatures are not this high. It is normally around 26-28 degrees Celsius,” said Koll adding, “When temperatures rise, it warms the atmosphere and makes it more moist. Since the atmospheric column and warm air can hold more moisture, there is instability resulting in large fluctuation in monsoon winds and occasional storm episodes over two to three days.”

IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “Heavy rainfall intensity and extreme events are increasing, which is attributed to global warming. At the same time, rainfall is highly variable depending on land-surface processes. However, specific events need to be studied in detail and proven before coming to any conclusions.”

Urban planners said the pattern of such weather events needed to be understood rather than refuting them as episodes. “We now need to answer how to prepare the city to prevent a disaster rather than fight every time it happens,” said Pankaj Joshi, executive director of Urban Research Design Institute. He added, “A planned approach is needed to understand this pattern and organise the city around it. This means changes in building code, development control regulations and disaster management, prevention and preparation.”