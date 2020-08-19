Social worker, booked for obstructing shelter for migrant workers, granted anticipatory bail by Bombay HC

mumbai

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 01:27 IST

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday granted anticipatory bail to a social worker booked for obstructing revenue officers from creating a temporary shelter for migrant workers at a school in Shirur village, Thane district, on the condition that he will contribute ₹50,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Social worker Farukh Sattar Dalvi had moved the HC after Kasara police booked him under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for obstructing the tehsildar from creating a temporary shelter for 80 migrant labourers who had walked from the Vasai-Virar to their hometowns.

On April 5, 2020, the tehsildar of Shahapur and some other revenue staff were making preparations to create a temporary shelter at the school in Shirur, when Dalvi, along with several other persons, reached the spot and opposed the move.

The tehsildar alleged that Dalvi verbally abused and threatened her with dire consequences if they continued with the work, and so she was forced to file a police complaint against him.

The social worker had moved the high court after the district court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. He told the HC that he was apprehensive about the possible threat of exposure to the villagers from the migrant workers.

“It is no doubt true that the applicant has attempted to deter the complainant from discharging her duty and, particularly when he considers himself to be a social worker, it was rather imperative on his part to assist the government agency in securing shelter for the migrants,” justice Bharati Dangre said.

The judge, however, accepted that Dalvi acted on his genuine concern for the villagers and added that, “as a responsible person and a social worker, he must contribute an amount of ₹50,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid the state government which is grappling with an unpredicted situation and coping with a grim and stressful scenario.”

The HC has granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹25,000, on the condition that he will cooperate with the investigation and visit Kasara police station on September 2, 3 and 4. He is supposed to submit the receipt of deposit made to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund when he visits the police station on September 2.