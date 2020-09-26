e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Special cells at Maharashtra Covid-19 facilities to deal with sexual abuse cases

Special cells at Maharashtra Covid-19 facilities to deal with sexual abuse cases

mumbai Updated: Sep 26, 2020 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The state government on Friday issued a government resolution (GR) directing authorities to set up a cell at all Covid facilities to deal with cases of sexual abuse against women. The decision has been taken in the wake of the recent string of complaints of sexual abuse at a few Covid-19 facilities in the state.

The GR issued by the public health department has mandated special cells at all Covid care centres, dedicated Covid healthcare centres, dedicated Covid hospitals, jumbo centres and quarantine centres across the state. The cells will be equipped with a woman medical officer, nurse and the equipment required for preliminary tests to conduct on the victim.

The authorities have also been directed to provide police assistance, legal help and counselling to the victim following the guidelines issued by the government in 2015 and 2019, according to the existing laws including Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Dr Sadhana Tayade, director, directorate, health services, has been appointed as the nodal officer for such cases.

top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In