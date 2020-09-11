Special court in Mumbai rejects bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:56 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was on Friday denied bail by a special court in Mumbai after her arrest over drugs charges linked to the probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The bail pleas of her brother Showik Chakraborty and four other accused have also been rejected by the special court constituted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty had said in her plea that she was innocent and falsely implicated. Rhea and Showik have been booked under section 27A of the NDPS act, which provides for punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.