Home / Mumbai News / Speculations rife about BJP’s Eknath Khadse joining NCP after Sharad Pawar holds meeting in Jalgaon

Speculations rife about BJP’s Eknath Khadse joining NCP after Sharad Pawar holds meeting in Jalgaon

mumbai Updated: Sep 24, 2020 01:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Rumors have been making the rounds that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse is likely to jump ship and join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with leaders from Jalgaon district, the hometown of the BJP leader.

Pawar allegedly discussed the pros and cons of bringing Khadse in to the party fold. However, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said the meeting did not involve any discussion on Khadse. “There was no discussion related to Eknath Khadse. The meeting was called to discuss irrigation projects of the district,” Patil told reporters.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state NCP president, Anil Patil, NCP MLA from Amalner and former minister Gulabrao Deokar were present for the meeting.

Khadse, the former revenue minister, was sidelined by the BJP after he was made to resign from the post following allegations of graft and conflict of interest in a land deal near Pune in 2016. Earlier, there were rumors that he would join Congress.

