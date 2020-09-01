e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Speeding car rams into 8 at Mumbai’s Crawford Market; 4 killed, 4 hurt

Speeding car rams into 8 at Mumbai’s Crawford Market; 4 killed, 4 hurt

mumbai Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:12 IST
Vijaykumar Yadav
Vijaykumar Yadav
         

Four pedestrians, including three elderly women, were killed and four others seriously injured after the driver of a speeding Maruti Esteem lost control of the vehicle at Crawford Market on Monday night.

The incident took place around 9pm opposite Cafè Janata, near Colombo junction on Lokmanya Tilak Road. The driver, identified as Sameer Diggy alias Sayyed, believed to be a resident of Imambada, suffered minor injuries. The victims have been identified as Mohammed Nadeem, Saroja Naidu, 65, Zubeda Abdul Rehman Khan, 60, Saira Bano 60.

Rajiv Jain, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, said, “The car (MH02-NA-5325) was heading towards Carnac Bunder when the driver lost control and rammed into pedestrians on the footpath.”

The injured have been identified as Hanif Jainul, 32, Nadeem Ansari, 45, Kamlesh Singh, 20, and Mustakeen Chhotu Shah, 41. They are undergoing treatment at JJ hospital. Jainul worked as a waiter at the cafè, while Ansari was a street vendor.

Ansari had gone to bring food for his family from the restaurant, preliminary probe revealed.

The police have carried out the spot panchnama and recorded the statements of witnesses and the injured.

At the time of going to press, Sayyed was taken into custody, but police were still to file a case of causing death by

negligent and dangerous driving. The police said that in June, too, Sayyed had rammed his vehicle into a truck. “All angles would be probed, including if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said an officer from Pydhonie police station.

top news
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Venezuela government says it has pardoned more than 50 opposition politicians
Venezuela government says it has pardoned more than 50 opposition politicians
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In