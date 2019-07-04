Speeding truck kills six-year-old girl, injures mother in Navi Mumbai; driver on the run

A six-year-old girl died and her mother suffered injuries after a speeding truck hit them at the APMC market at Vashi on Wednesday. The truck driver fled the spot.

According to the police, the deceased, a resident of Ghansoli, has been identified as Swara Pawar, and her mother Priyanka is recuperating in the hospital.

“Around 1.45pm, they were crossing the road near gate number 5 of the fruit market. They were about to reach the pavement on the other side, when a truck hit them. Prima facie it appears that the driver was speeding,” said a police officer from APMC police station.

“The girl suffered severe injuries all over her body, and her mother suffered injuries on her left leg. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but the girl succumbed after sometime. The mother is recuperating in the hospital,” the police officer said.

He added that they have seized the truck and are on the lookout for the driver.

“A case under sections 304a (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act has been registered against the accused driver. We hope to arrest him soon,”he added.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 01:14 IST