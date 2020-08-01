State categories of Covid warriors entitled to insurance, ex-gratia: HC to Govt

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:04 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit by Tuesday, disclosing the precise categories of Covid-19 warriors will be entitled to the insurance cover of ₹50 lakh or an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh for their kin in case of their death from the virus.

The bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Sarang Kotwal was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former journalist Ketan Tirodkar, seeking the status of martyrs for doctors, health workers and police personnel who have died in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the compensation status.

Responding to the PIL, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni pointed out that the Union home ministry clarified that such the status of martyr is not conferred upon those Covid-19 warriors who die in the line of duty.

With regards to the compensation, Kumbhakoni said the Maharashtra government has covered the families of the frontline workers who died of the virus under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package to incorporate all categories of Covid-19 warriors who come directly in contact with the infected patients and their families will also get an additional amount of ₹50 lakh as ex-gratia from the state.

He said such families will also be entitled to retain the service quarters allotted to them till the date of retirement of the deceased employee.

Replying to a query posed by the bench, Kumbhakoni said that even the staff of private hospitals functioning as Covid centres will be covered under the central insurance scheme.

The bench, however, found that the government resolutions issued by the Maharashtra public health department on the topic did not clearly spell out the precise categories of health and other workers entitled to the benefits. Therefore, it directed the government to file an affidavit, clearly stating the categories of workers entitled to the benefits. The bench said the family members of the deceased workers should not be made to run from pillar to post to get a clarification about their entitlement.

The court posted the PIL for further hearing on August 5.