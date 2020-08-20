e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / State minister Nitin Raut detained in UP on route to meet family of slain Dalit sarpanch

State minister Nitin Raut detained in UP on route to meet family of slain Dalit sarpanch

mumbai Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra energy minister and chairman of the scheduled caste department of All India Congress Committee Nitin Raut was detained by Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police at the border of Azamgarh district on Thursday morning. The minister was travelling to meet the family of a murdered Dalit sarpanch of Bansgaon.

When Raut reached the Azhamgarh border, he was detained by the police. He was asked to accompany them to a guest house, but the Congress leader refused and started a sit-in protest at Baghpur village on the border. Raut later flew back to Nagpur.

“I was heading towards Bansgaon to meet the family members of Dailit sarpanch Satyamev Jayate who was brutally killed a few days ago. Dalits are not safe under chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath rule. Men are brutally killed, while women face atrocities. Neither have the culprits been arrested, nor the family has been given any help by the government. Downtrodden are not tolerated if they try to raise their voice against injustice,” Raut said.

Local Congress leaders including Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, were with Raut during his visit and the protest.

Jayate, popularly known as Pappu Ram, was allegedly shot dead by three men on motorcycles last Friday. He was allegedly killed by an upper-caste man as he had ‘advocated the cause of social justice’.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In