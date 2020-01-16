State plans 11 medical colleges, one may admit students this yr

mumbai

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:59 IST

The race for medical seats in the state may become less stressful for aspirants with the state proposing 11 new government-run medical colleges (GMCs). One of these is expected to admit students for the upcoming academic year.

According to the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), the government has proposed to convert 11 district hospitals in the state into GMCs, including a new one in Mumbai. Of these, the institute in Nandurbar will be ready to admit students for the 2020-21 academic year. “Looking at the growing demand for medical and dental seats, for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate courses, the state has been planning to ease the competition by setting up more colleges. We are glad at least one of these colleges will be open for admission in the upcoming academic year itself,” said TP Lahane, director, DMER.

The Union health ministry has a scheme in place by which state governments can establish new medical colleges by upgrading existing district or referral hospitals. Last year, 75 new GMCs were proposed across the country. While the previous BJP-led government had proposed seven new GMCs, this year the DMER confirmed that proposals for 11 new GMCs have been made.

The new GMCs have been proposed in Nandurbar, Satara, Parbhani, Buldhana, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Amravati, Usmanabad, Palghar, Alibaug, and Mumbai. “We’ve chosen district hospitals that are already in good shape and can ease into teaching with least problems,” said Lahane.

“Year after year, Maharashtra makes for the highest section of candidates vying for UG medical and dental seats yet students have to apply outside the state for seats. With more options within the state, students’ struggle will reduce,” said a senior DMER official. Yusuf Shaikh, parent of an UG medical aspirant, said the new GMCs would be a welcome relief. “Students prefer GMCs over private medical colleges mainly because of the difference in fee structures,” said Shaikh.