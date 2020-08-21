State records sharpest Covid case spike for 2nd day in a row

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:16 IST

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike case, second in a row, with 14,492 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. With the first daily caseload in excess of 14,000, the state’s case count now stood at 643,289, while active cases were at 162,491, nearly 25.25% of the total cases reported so far. On Wednesday, 13,165 cases were reported.

The death toll of the state reached 21,359, after 326 deaths were reported. Of them, 231 were reported in the past 48 hours, another 63 deaths from past one week, while the rest 32 deaths were from the period before that, the health officials said.

The surge in cases in Maharashtra is not going not down even after 165 days from the first case of Covid-19 detected on March 9. In fact, the average number of cases per day have increased to over 11,000.

In 20 days of this month, the state has reported 221,610 cases, which accounts for 11,080 per day, on an average.

For the month of July, it was 7,980 cases per day as the state has recorded 247,392 cases in that month, while in June it was 3,405 cases a day as cases recorded were 102,172.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a meeting with district-level officers held on Tuesday had said parts of Maharashtra have reached their peak of Covid-19 cases, while some parts are close to getting there.

State health minister Rajesh Tope, too, has said they expect the downward trend of the Covid-19 infection after mid-September. “We have been witnessing peaks across the state, but are not sure how long it will last. We have been witnessing stabilisation of cases in Malegaon, Dharavi and the spread is in control in Aurangabad. In most places, the spread has plateaued and now the downward trend is expected after mid-September,” he said on Tuesday. “Most parts of the state are witnessing their peak as a result increased in daily caseload is observed. We are hoping for downward trend only in September as two festivals — Ganeshotsav and Muharram — are falling on August 22 and August 30 respectively,” said a senior official from health department, wishing not to be named.

We have also been doing aggressive tracking and testing following the government orders, which ultimately led to spurt in daily cases, he added.

This can be further explained as most of cases used to come from the 19 cities declared as red zones in the past. The scenario was situation changed ever since the lockdown was eased with ‘Mission Begin Again’ starting from June 3.

Statistics showed that on June 3, the 19 cities had 67,885 cases, which was 90.68% of the total cases. While on August 20, they accounted for 412,402 cases (64.10% of the total cases). This suggests the rest of the areas have also started contributing in daily cases to a large extent.

The 19 cities are Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Malegaon, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 1,275 cases, second-highest cases in the state, taking its tally to 132,822. Of them, active cases were 18,172. The city’s toll stood at 7,314 after 46 deaths reported on Thursday.

Pune city continue to contribute maximum infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 1,682 cases on Thursday. Its tally stood at 84,589 cases. Pimpri-Chinchwad, satellite city in Pune Metropolitan Region (MPR), recorded 1,000 cases, third-highest contributor in the state. Its tally goes up to 37,736. Apart from them, Nagpur city and Jalgaon district have recorded 924 cases and 515 cases respectively.

High number of casualties has become another cause of concern for the state.

In the last 20 days, the state has reported 6,365 deaths, which indicates that it is going to record highest number of casualties his month. Maharashtra still has highest number of deaths across states in the country.

The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded at 3.32% on Thursday. It is slightly less than Gujarat, which has the highest CFR in the country as present. On Wednesday, Gujarat’s CFR was 3.46% with 2,837 deaths (81,942 cases), according to the statistics shared by the state medical education department.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, public health expert, who is also heading the communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said Covid deaths are their biggest worry and there is a need for concentrated efforts to bring them down. “Number of deaths are our biggest worry as it is increasing. It is related to the spike in cases because if cases have risen, then a certain percentage of number of deaths will also increase at the same time. This needs concentrated efforts such as early hospitalization, identifying senior citizens and patients having co-morbidities, which I don’t see happening,” Dr Salunkhe said.

As many as 459,124 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals across the state till date. On Thursday alone, 12,243 recoveries were reported, taking the recovery rate of the state to 71.39%, against the national average of 73.91%.

On Thursday, it has conducted 76,961 tests and total number of tests conducted so far are 3,414,809.

Currently, 37,639 people have been kept at institutional quarantine facilities and 1,176,261 people were home quarantined across the state.