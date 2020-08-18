e-paper
Mumbai News / State to appoint international architect to revamp SGNP as ecotourism destination

State to appoint international architect to revamp SGNP as ecotourism destination

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:07 IST
The state will appoint an international architect to draw up a plan for a facelift and to develop amenities to improve tourism at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivli.

State forest minister Sanjay Rathod laid out his plans for improving the green cover in urban areas during a review meeting held by Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar with all states through videoconference on Monday.

Rathod said, “As per directions of the CM, a proposal to develop the 103 sq. km SGNP as an international ecotourism destination is being formulated. A tender has already been floated to appoint an international architect who will study features of SGNP and suggest ways of revamping without interfering with the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980,” said Rathod. In 2017, a similar proposal for the park’s revamp (signed between Belgiium and state) was stalled due to ‘technical difficulties and pending clarifications’. The plan included a mini zoological park and leopard safari.

Rathod said despite repeated requests to transfer endangered Asiatic lions from the Gir National Park were turned down over three years, the forest department will submit a proposal before CM Uddhav Thackeray to request Gujarat and the Centre that at least one lion, preferably a female, be transferred to SGNP to enhance breeding.

SGNP currently has three lions — a male, Ravindra, 17; brother and sister Jespa and Gopal, both nine years old. “These are hybrid lions (a cross between Asiatic and African lions) and their parents were brought to the park from abandoned circuses. The Central Zoo Authority has issued clear instructions to ensure there is no inbreeding and phase out breeding of hybrid and Asiatic lions. But the park needs both male and female Asiatic lions to increase their numbers,” said Vijay Barabde, superintendent (lion and tiger safari), SGNP.

Meanwhile, the minister added that a state-wide policy to enhance green cover for urban cities, towns and districts was being prepared.

“Plans similar to SGNP will be replicated for 50 locations across 26 municipal corporations under our City Forest Park scheme (Nagar Van Udayan). These locations would have either eco-tourism destinations of international standards, reserved forests or conservation reserves admeasuring 25 to 100 hectare range either within the city or in its periphery. Maximum of Rs2 crore will be provided for each city forest, but funding share (between Centre and state) is yet to be decided,” said Rathod adding that the policy will be submitted before the state cabinet during the first week of September. “A panel of architects from within the country will be appointed to come up with individual proposals.”

