State to pay fees of 112 medical, dental students hit by EWS, SEBC quotas

mumbai Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:54 IST
The Maharashtra government has decided to pay fees of 112 medical and dental students affected by the implementation of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quotas last year. These students could not get admission in government colleges for graduation and postgraduation courses as the number of seats for general category reduced due to the implementation of SEBC and EWS quota, and hence had to opt for private education institutions.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The state government enacted SEBC Act granting 16% reservation in government jobs and education to Maratha community in November 2018 while the Central government enacted EWS Act granting 10% reservation to those coming from economically weaker section. As a result, the number of seats for open category students was reduced.

“These 112 medical and dental students also had to pay high fees to pursue education at private colleges. Considering this, the state government decided to pay their fees,” said a senior government official.

The decision will bring a financial burden of ₹33.06 crore on the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to increase the stipend of medical and dental students by around ₹10,000 per month. The decision, which will come into effect from this month, was taken considering the service of junior and senior resident doctors in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

According to the state cabinet decision, all the resident medical students will get ₹71,247 as stipend whereas postgraduate dental students will get ₹55,258 as stipend.

