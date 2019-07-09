Streets, police, railway stations flood in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The downpour on Monday led to waterlogged streets, police stations and railway stations, and multiple tree-fall incidents in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Between 8.30am and 6.30pm, Navi Mumbai received 95.70mm heavy rainfall on an average. With 103.8mm, Airoli received the highest rainfall among the areas under the Navi Mumbai civic body, followed by Vashi (101.3mm), Nerul (88.90mm) and Belapur (85.30mm).

The catchment area of Morbe dam received 24.20mm rainfall, increasing the water level to 76.20m. The dam overflows at 88m. Turbhe police station was flooded in the early hours of Monday.

“The water entered from the neighbouring areas as the police station is located in a low-lying area. There was knee-deep water inside the premises for five to six hours, hampering our routine work,” said an officer.

Kopar Khairane station was also waterlogged.

“Flooding was reported from Vashi; sector 1, 9 and 26, Kopar Khairane; sector 8, Nerul MIDC (Shivaji Nagar); and APMC market,” said an official from Navi Mumbai’s disaster management cell. “Water had also accumulated in front of Rabale police station, some parts of Thane-Belapur road near Turbhe, and near Sanpada and Juinagar stations,” he said. The official also said that two trees collapsed at Ghansoli, though no one was injured.

Meanwhile, Thane recorded 50.03mm rainfall between 8am and 6pm. Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane’s regional disaster management cell (RDMC), said, “There was waterlogging in Bholenath Nagar at Shilphata. We used a pump to flush out the water. At Vitawa Bridge, a tree collapsed on two houses, while another tree-fall at Gawand Baug stalled traffic. There were two more cases of tree-falls in Mumbra and 10 in other areas.”

Traffic inspector Anil Mangle said peak hour traffic was not affected much in Thane.

In Kalyan, the downpour caused a rise in the water levels of major rivers. On Monday evening, authorities directed residents living along the banks of Waldhuni river to move out, owing to increased water levels. “The city saw a downpour since Monday afternoon. As the water level increased, we had to ask residents to shift to a safe place. Earlier, they were served notices to vacate the place before the monsoon,” said an official from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

While no injuries were reported in four tree-fall cases in Kalyan (East), an autorickshaw was damaged after a tree collapsed at Vijay Nagar. Parts of the city and neighbouring areas, including Haji Malang village, were majorly waterlogged. This affected traffic in the areas and power connectivity of five villages was cut.

“Owing to continuous downpour and waterlogging, the traffic movement in the village was affected. Most residents stayed indoors,” said Sunil Mahtre, 45, a resident of Haji Malang village. So far, Kalyan city has received 1,130mm rainfall with 38mm rain between 8am and 6pm Monday.

