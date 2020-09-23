e-paper
Mumbai News / In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai

In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai

Heavy rains have once again brought the ‘Maximum City’ to a halt. The BMC has urged people to leave home only if necessary.

mumbai Updated: Sep 23, 2020 09:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vehicles drive in heavy rain on WEH at Goregaon in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times)
The streets of Mumbai were waterlogged and local train services cancelled as the city witnessed heavy rains between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, in what was its second-highest September rainfall in 26years.

Waterlogging at King’s Circle (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta)
Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Maximum City received 273.6 mm rain. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city’s civic body, has asked residents of the city to not venture out unless absolutely necessary.

Waterlogging at King’s Circle (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta)
Due to the rains, Central Railways and Western Railways have both suspended services , while the Harbour line has also been affected. Services between Andheri and Virar, however, are operational.

Waterlogging at King’s Circle (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta)
Before this downpour, the heaviest rainfall for Mumbai suburbs was recorded between August 3 and 4 at 268.6 mm. For south Mumbai, however, the heaviest spell was between August 5 and 6, at 331.2 mm.

Waterlogging at King’s Circle (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta)
For the rest of the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains across isolated areas in the city. Mumbai witnesses some of its heaviest rains in the months of July, August and September.

