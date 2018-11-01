Student issues take centre stage in University of Mumbai as campus elections return to Maharashtra

Two years after the Maharashtra Public Universities Act was passed in the legislative assembly, statutes have been passed to reintroduce campus elections in Maharashtra after a gap of 24 years. On Wednesday, state minister of education Vinod Tawde confirmed that student elections will be conducted from the next academic year. For students of University of Mumbai (MU), this means they will finally have representatives who can plead their cases with college and university administrations.

MU, with its 800-plus affiliated colleges, is one of the largest universities in the world and the top-ranked public university in India as per the 2018 QS rankings. However, its students have a long list of grievances, which many hope elected student representatives will help solve. “Pick one student from any university and ask him/her about a problem they face, they’ll give you an answer in no time. In the case of the University of Mumbai, the list of problems seems endless,” said Mohammed Ali Shaikh of Students’ Islamic Organisation (SIO), Maharashtra (south).

Elections promise representation for the students, which in turn allows them to participate in decision-making. “For the past few months, the university was taking decisions without even finding out the repercussions on the student community. So once an official student union is in place, there will be a student representative in every official committee and all the decisions will be made after students’ perspective is taken into consideration.” said Aniket Ovhal, Mumbai secretary for Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

“Even if there’s a problem, a student has no way of finding justice because MU’s student grievance cell has not been functioning well. Cases from 2015 are still pending, which is very demoralising for students,” said Sainath Durge of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS). Durge added that one of the top priorities for the university should be digitising the grievance cell to benefit the university and students. “It is really sad to see students queue up outside the examination house in Kalina, when the university can easily make this an online process. Students could register their complaints online and also get regular updates on the status of their complaint,” he said, adding that MNVS will root for this feature with the MU vice chancellor soon.

Living conditions in hostels – leaking roofs, unhygienic toilets – are another major problem. Recently there were reports of a dead lizard being found in a food serving at a government hostel in Chembur.

“MU is considered one of the top universities in the country and students from all over come and study here, but the hostel facilities are pathetic,” said Vipin Singh, Mumbai president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI). Despite numerous complaints, the conditions have not improved and the university’s promises of three new hostels is yet to be realised. “MU first needs to repair and maintain the hostels that are already in crumbling state at the Kalina campus, then invest on new buildings,” said Singh.

Despite the absence of elections, student groups have tried to push their agenda through. Recently, they’ve taken up issues like the delay in handing over of hall-tickets before exams, fee structures and updating the curriculum of certain subjects. Members of Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) filed several petitions in court in 2017 to make sure that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is held in Urdu along with other languages (as opposed to just English and Hindi). The Supreme Court ruled in their favour and this year and NEET was conducted in 12 languages including Urdu. ABVP recently protested in Kalina campus because the announcement of results in over 100 courses has been delayed. HT had recently reported about more than 55% results out of 402 exams not announced until February (three months after exams), creating anxiety amongst the student community. “Delay in exams eventually leads to delay in announcing results. Students end up waiting months for results and often miss out on higher education options due to this delay,” said Rohit Chandode, former student.

As per the recently-released rules, campus elections must be held across Maharashtra next year and the first set of student councils and bodies will be elected by September 30, 2019. From the list of complaints it seems MU’s first set of elected representatives have their work cut out for them.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 15:13 IST