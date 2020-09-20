e-paper
Suburban train derails, disrupting traffic on Atgaon-Kasara route in Maharashtra

Suburban train derails, disrupting traffic on Atgaon-Kasara route in Maharashtra

mumbai Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:59 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

 One rake of a suburban local train derailed near Atgaon Railway Station on the Kalyan-Kasara route in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, leading to suspension of some services on the down line on Atgaon-Kasara route.

However, no injury or casualty was reported in the incident, which happened at 7.28 am, and a breakdown train had reached the site for clearing the track for resumption of train services. Senior officials of Central Railway (CR) also reached the site for supervision.

“The cause of the derailment is under investigation. Due to the incident, the Atgaon-Kasara down line was affected while the Kalyan-Kasara up line was not affected. The local services between Asangaon and Kasara were cancelled till the restoration work was completed.

Meanwhile, the railway operated special trains from Titwala to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Kalyan to CSMT,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The derailed trolley was remounted on the track around 10:38 am, while the restoration work was completed by 11.35 am. Local services on the route were resumed after restoration, added Sutar.

“There were no trains between Asangaon and Kasara station on Saturday morning as we heard there was a derailment. We had to wait for the services to resume to take a train to reach Kasara for work,” said Shamesh Gupta, 36, a commuter.

