Supreme Court turns down BMC petition to lift stay on approvals for tree cutting

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) challenging the stay on tree-felling approvals in the city, ordered by the Bombay high court (HC). However, it has permitted the BMC to file a fresh application before the HC if the civic body wants any modification of earlier orders. The next hearing will be on July 10.

“We find that the HC has permitted a substantive writ petition to be filed in respect of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 and has observed that it would not be appropriate to change the situation pending resolution of that dispute. Hence, we see no reason to entertain the instant special leave petition (SLP) at this stage,” said the SC.

The SC bench of Justice SA Bobde and Justice BR Gavai passed the order on Thursday. Consequently, the embargo on functioning of the BMC tree authority continues to operate.

Acknowledging that “statutory powers … have been interdicted since long and are resulting in holding up some projects”, the SC said the BMC could submit an application to the HC, to modify existing orders.

On October 24, 2018, the HC had restrained the BMC tree authority from considering proposals for felling any trees in the city until independent experts were nominated on the authority.

The order had come on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Zoru Bhathena.

The BMC filed the SLP in the SC in June after the HC did not pass an order vacating the stay, but opined a fresh petition be filed since an equal number of councillors and independent experts were not appointed on the tree authority.

“Several large proposals have been put on hold with an average of six to seven proposals in each zone (there are seven zones in Mumbai) due to the HC’s stay order. Most of the proposals are related to Metro construction or housing,” said a senior BMC official.

On June 18, the HC give the petitioner 10 days to file a fresh petition on the tree authority not having an equal number of experts and councillors, which Bhathena filed on June 27. The BMC tree authority met on June 29 and cleared a proposal for removal 52 trees (cut 36 and transplant 16) to widen a drain at Dr. BR Ambedkar Road, Hindmata, due to flooding concerns. The petitioner did not object to this.

“We are grateful to the SC for clarifying that the HC order from June 18, 2019, is not an order for vacating the stay,” said Bhathena.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 01:12 IST