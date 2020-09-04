Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI explores possible links with Bollywood celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death

mumbai

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:40 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) called actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit for questioning for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Indrajit reached the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guesthouse at 10.20am and was questioned till 5pm.

CBI is also exploring any possible links between the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death. The agency questioned Bunty Sajdeh, chief executive officer of Cornerstone company, where Salian worked for approximately three hours. CBI also questioned Niraj Singh and Keshav Bachner, who were employed as Rajput’s domestic staff, and Siddharth Pithani, who was Rajput’s friend and flatmate.

The agency’s teams have been in Mumbai since August 20 and have collected evidence from Mumbai Police, which had registered a case of accidental death after Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14. As part of its investigation, Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 56 people.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) called Rajput’s former business partner Varun Mathur for the second day. A source in ED said Mathur said Rajput had been planning to make virtual reality movies about Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi. Mathur had been questioned on Wednesday by ED regarding Innasei Ventures, a company he, Saurabh Mishra and Rajput had started in 2018. Innsaei Ventures was initially launched in April 2018 by Mathur and Mishra, and Rajput joined as a director in May.