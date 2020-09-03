Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s father for the second day

mumbai

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:02 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second day at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house in Santacruz (East) in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Indrajit arrived at the guest house at 10.25am and left around 8.45pm.

Apart from that, CBI has also been questioning Sushant’s house help and cook Niraj Singh and Keshav Bachner as well as Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani.

On Tuesday, Indrajit and his wife Sandhya were questioned for around nine hours face-to-face with Singh, Bachner, Pithani, Rajput’s former business manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda.

CBI has been investigating Rajput’s death based on a first information report (FIR) filed by his father KK Singh. The actor was found dead in his Bandra house on June 14.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned two Bandra residents for alleged drug peddling in the Bollywood circle and their suspected connection with Rajput death case.

NCB has started their interrogation after the enforcement Directorate (ED) shared certain chats and communications found on phones of some persons interrogated in connection with the actor’s death. The chats related to drugs consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. NCB registered a case against Chakraborty and others and launched investigation in the matter.

During search, NCB officials have also found Indian as well as foreign currency from one of the peddlers from Bandra who admitted that the money was proceeds of drug peddling.

On August 28, in a separate incident, NCB registered a case based on specific input and raids were conducted in Mumbai following which two persons — Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora — were arrested and curated marijuana was seized from their possession. During questioning and detailed network analysis, NCB found a link to two persons, both residents of Bandra, and further inquiry is going on, said an NCB official.

ED is also investigating a case of money laundering in connection with Rajput’s death against Chakraborty and others. The probing agency called Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya and questioned him for two days on August 1 and 2. Gaurav’s name popped up in a group chat with Chakraborty and others.

ED also questioned Rajput’s former business partner Varun Mathur on Wednesday regarding the company which he formed along with Saurabh Mishra and Rajput in 2018. Mathur came to the ED office along with his lawyer around 11am.

The company in question, Innsaei Ventures Private Limited, only had Mathur and Saurabh Mishra as directors when it was launched and Rajput joined a month later as the third director.