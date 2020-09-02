Sushant Singh Rajput case: Former top cops move Bombay HC to restrain media trial

mumbai

Five former director generals of police (DGP) of Maharashtra, two former commissioners of Mumbai Police and a former anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief have moved a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking a restraint on the media trial in the ongoing investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The former cops, in the PIL, have claimed a certain section of electronic media is maligning the image of the Mumbai Police through media trial, and urged the HC to restrain them.

Former DGPs PS Pasricha, K Subramaniam, D Shivanandan, Sanjeev Dayal, Satish Chandra Mathur; former commissioners of Mumbai Police Mahesh N Singh, Dhananjay N Jadhav; and former ATS chief KP Raghuvanshi have filed the PIL through advocate Sanjay Ashar of Crawford Bayley & Company. Senior counsel Dr Milind Sathe and advocate Chetan Kapadia will be representing the petitioners.

The PIL filed on Monday states that a section of TV channels are making false propaganda through their biased reporting of the facts and are trying to influence the course of investigation. It further states, “This has created an air of suspicion in the minds of general public as to the facts of the case under investigation and also about the Mumbai Police, health services and other support services of the state.”

It adds that the irresponsible coverage of the case is damaging the image of the Mumbai Police due to the round-the-clock malicious campaign started by anchors of certain channels. The PIL states, “The anchors of some TV channels have been virtually running a vituperative 24x7 campaign against Mumbai Police and its commissioner, DCP of the zone and other officers by attacking them by name in most unbecoming manner.”

The PIL has said that the ‘media trial’ has resulted into a parallel investigation being undertaken by private individuals, rendering opinions, exposing material witnesses and divulging crucial pieces of evidence which, in turn, hampers the work of investigating agencies.

In light of these facts, the top cops have sought an urgent hearing of the PIL and sought directions to the government and media regulators to lay down guidelines for the mode and manner of covering any pending investigation particularly that of Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The PIL has made the Union of India, Press Council of India, News Broadcasters Association, News Broadcasting Standards Authority and state government respondents and sought directions to issue guidelines to media houses to refrain from publishing and circulating any false, derogatory and scandalous comments, social media posts, news stories which would jeopardise the investigation and malign the reputation of the police force.

The advocates for the petitioners informed that a praecipe for urgent hearing of the PIL was moved before the HC registry on Wednesday evening and hearing is likely to be allowed on Friday.