Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests Bandra resident Zaid Vilatra on drug charges

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests Bandra resident Zaid Vilatra on drug charges

mumbai Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:43 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested 20-year-old Bandra resident Zaid Vilatra in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Vilatra was arrested late on Wednesday night and produced before a metropolitan magistrate’s court on Thursday. He has been remanded in NCB’s custody till September 9. NCB recovered ₹9.55 lakh, as well as some foreign currency, including USD 2,081. The agency said Vilatra has stated the seized amounts were sale proceeds from the marijuana he had supplied to many persons.

In its application before the court, NCB said Vilatra “has revealed so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs” and for that purpose, his custody was needed. The application seeking Vilatra’s custody further says that through this investigation into “the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case”, NCB hopes to “uproot [the] drug citadel in Mumbai especially in Bollywood”.

Vilatra was arrested on the basis of information NCB got from Bandra resident Abbas Ali Lakhani, 21, who was arrested on August 28 with 46 grams of ganja; and Lakhani’s alleged supplier, Karn Arora, who was arrested in Powai with 13 grams of ganja.

