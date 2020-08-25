e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI continues to quiz staff, friend

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI continues to quiz staff, friend

mumbai Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:16 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its investigation into allegations of abetment in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This is the fourth day of the Central agency’s probe into the incident and it has not made any major breakthrough so far.

On Monday, CBI questioned members of Rajput’s staff, including cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, as well as Rajput’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani. The interviews were conducted at the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s guest house in Santacruz (East).

CBI officials also went to Rajput’s flat in Bandra with the four people who had been present in the apartment on the day Rajput died – Singh, Bachner, Pithani and Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant. This is the second time since Saturday that CBI has returned to Rajput’s home.

Another CBI team visited Waterstone Resort in Andheri (East) where Rajput had spent two months last year. A few employees of the resort were questioned. On Monday afternoon, a CBI team also visited Cooper Hospital and met the team of doctors who had conducted the autopsy.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and a case of accidental death was registered by Mumbai Police. The post-mortem report concluded Rajput had died by suicide. The probe into Rajput’s death was handed over to CBI by the Supreme Court on August 19, after the court upheld the validity of a first information report (FIR) lodged by Bihar Police in response to a complaint filed in Patna by Rajput’s father, KK Singh. Singh accused actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds.

Chakraborty’s lawyer said she and her family have not received any summons from the CBI, so far, in connection with the case. “…If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency,” Satish Maneshinde said.

A senior CBI official said that after four days in Mumbai, CBI has not made any major breakthrough in the case.

