Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Congress demands probe against filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:45 IST

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Monday met state home minister Anil Deshmukh and demanded a thorough probe into filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh’s alleged links with the drug cartel in Bollywood and his relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sawant said he has also handed over a few documents as proof and the minister has assured him to pass on the complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is currently investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

BJP, however, rubbished the allegations and termed them a “publicity stunt”.

When HT called Ssingh for a comment, his phone was switched off, and he had not responded to messages till the time of going to press. Ssingh was one of first few people to reach the residence of Rajput after the news of his death emerged on June 14.

Sawant, in his three-page letter to Deshmukh, has pressed for the need to probe Ssingh in various cases. “The producer of a biopic on PM Narendra Modi was the only filmmaker to sign a MoU worth Rs177 crore at the Vibrant Gujarat summit in January 2019, just days ahead of the release of the biopic. Did Gujarat government favour Ssingh’s Legend Global Studio by signing a MoU with him just because he was the producer of the biopic? The MoU was signed despite the fact that the company had suffered financial losses of Rs66 lakh in 2017 and Rs4 lakh in 2019. On what basis did Gujarat government sign a MoU worth Rs177 crore with such a loss making company,” said Sawant.

Sawant also alleged that Ssingh had called state BJP office 53 times from September 1, 2019, to December 23, 2019 during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. “In the backdrop of the allegations of Ssingh’s direct involvement in the drug cartel in Bollywood, the questions being raised are who in BJP was in touch with Ssingh and who is shielding the producer… The producer is learnt to have briefed a senior BJP leader about the death case,” Sawant alleged.

When asked about the evidence he has about Ssingh, Sawant said a probe will “bring out the truth”. “I have submitted the balance sheet of Ssingh’s company, the photographs of him signing a MoU and the records of a serious case registered against him in Mauritius. We have demanded a probe so that the truth comes out,” he said.

BJP rubbished the allegations, saying it was just a publicity stunt by the Congress. “Sawant has started levelling allegations the moment Rajput death case went to the CBI. If there was serious proof against Ssingh in the case, why did the state police not investigate it when the probe was with them for more than two months? Was the state police under political pressure to not probe certain angles? Instead of levelling allegations, Congress should give firm evidence to the investigating agency helping it to unearth the truth,” said Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.