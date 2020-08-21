Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Another challenge ahead for MVA government?

mumbai

Will the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) impact the stability of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government?

SC on Wednesday allowed CBI to probe the SSR death case, taking it from the hands of the Mumbai Police. The state had consistently opposed the CBI takeover and insisted the Mumbai Police were competent to investigate the case. In Maharashtra’s political circles, discussions are rife over how CBI probe may heighten tensions within the former allies-turned-rivals, the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and even challenge the tenuous alliance between the three ruling partners – Sena, Congress and NCP.

A section of the senior leaders from the ruling parties feel that the handling of the case was solely responsible for the transfer of the probe. “Instead of completing the accidental death report, the police were busy calling the who’s who of Bollywood to probe nepotism and the home minister was over enthusiastic in issuing statements over it. The home department could not act swiftly even when the demand for a probe by CBI was first raised. It did not even challenge the FIR filed in Patna, when the probe was on in Mumbai,” said a senior minister, who did not want to be named.

The home department is with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

He also said that with the CBI probe, there was a possibility of the BJP trying to pressure the Sena to join hands with them in the state, to avoid getting the investigation of SSR to the doors of Matoshree. He said the Sena was cornered by the BJP by creating doubts and suspicions about the Thackeray family scion and minister Aaditya through social media. “There is no involvement of any state minister in the case, but the whisper campaign put the government on the back foot. Everybody knows that nothing will come out of it, but the Opposition has succeeded in the maligning the party leader,” he added.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said, “The transfer of the case is a setback for the state government, but I do not think it will affect the fate of the government. The three ruling parties, too, failed to put up a united face in the crisis. The NCP was seen as sulking, probably, to avoid any discredit to it because of the transfer of the case. The stand taken by Parth Pawar over the investigation by CBI has further created doubts over unity within the ruling parties.”

However, NCP spokesperson and state minorities minister Nawab Malik said the government was stable and in full majority. “Why should one talk about the fate of the government which is in full majority?”

Another NCP leader said party chief Sharad Pawar had cleared his party’s stand on statements by Parth.

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena leader and South Mumbai MP, said the strategy of CBI probe was planned by the BJP to destabilise the state government. “They would want us to pressurise us to join hands with them again, but such tactics will not work. The bitterness between the BJP and Sena is growing further and the ruling alliance is emerging even stronger,” he said.

Some Shiv Sena leaders feel the party has become “too tolerant” and failed to retaliate like in its earlier avatar. “There are limitations when one is in power. When the CM was referred to in an insulting language, we expected an aggressive reaction from within as well as other ruling partners, but there was no retaliation. There is apprehension if the Opposition will try something underhand to dissolve the government,” said a senior Sena leader, who did not want to be named.

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar, however, refuted the allegations that his party was trying to destabilise the government. “It was because of the ill handling of the case that Rajput’s father had to register a case in Patna and then came the SC order. It is the Shiv Sena’s imagination that we are trying to destabilise the government or would pressure them to join us. Why should they be worried if the government has the strength of 170 MLAs as they claim? As far as the allegations over defaming Aaditya are concerned, none of our leaders has even named him.”

Meanwhile, home minister Anil Deshmukh held a meeting with Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh at Mantralaya in the evening for update on the status of the case.