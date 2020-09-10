Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty moves for bail, plea says she was ‘falsely implicated’

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:14 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Wednesday approached the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for bail as their pleas were rejected by the magistrate court. The court will hear the bail application on Thursday.

Rhea, 28, was arrested by NCB on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and was remanded in judicial custody September 22 by the magistrate court. This is her second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail as the prosecution raised objection regarding the jurisdiction of the court to hear her plea.

Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, and Bandra residents Zaid Vilatra, Abdel Basit Parihar, who were arrested for allegedly peddling drugs, were produced before a magistrate court, which sent them to judicial custody till September 23, said NCB officials. They have all applied for bail and the matter was taken on board and further adjourned for September 10.

Rhea, in her plea, stated that she was innocent and falsely implicated. Further, it was claimed that Rhea “was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions and by her application on September 8 the applicant has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions.”

Rhea and her brother Showik have been booked under Section 27A of the NDPS Act which provides for punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. As per the provisions, if found guilty the two can face imprisonment of not less than 10 years, but cannot be extended up to 20 years and can also be fined Rs2 lakh. The two have been arrested for allegedly arranging narcotic substances for Rajput. After her arrest, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB’s office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday.

The bail pleas of the two were not entertained by the magistrate court, followed by which their lawyer Satish Maneshinde has approached the special court. The pleas are scheduled for hearing on Thursday where the investigating agency would be required to file their reply before the special court.

The defence has raised issue of applicability of charges of Section 27A of NDPS Act against the two. In Rhea’s plea, the defence has stated, “the allegations against the present accused would at the most make out a case of purchasing small quantity of drug, which is in essence a bailable offence. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offender and hence the ingredients of Section 27A of the NDPS Act are not made out in present facts and circumstances.”

“The respondent [NCB] is silent as to the amount of financing, quantum of drugs and the type of drugs allegedly procured and financed by the present applicant. The case of the respondent in the layman term is that the applicant would co-ordinate the delivery of the drug for her then boyfriend and occasionally pay for them herself. In essence, her alleged role if any is purchase of a small quantity of drugs for her then boyfriend which would squarely fall within the ambit of Section 20 (b) (ii) (A) (produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or uses cannabis,) which is punishable with a maximum imprisonment of upto a year or with fine or both,” read the bail plea filed by Rhea’s lawyer.

The defence alleged that even though the role attributed to Rhea and her brother Showik is identical to that of another accused in the case, Kaizan Ebrahim, NCB selectively invoked charges of Section 27 A only against Rhea and Showik. “The co-accused, Kaizan, was in fact released on provisional cash bail on the very first day of his remand by the magistrate court,” the defence claimed in Rhea’s bail plea, adding that the agency did not even ask for his custody.

The defence have cited several rulings of the Apex court to support their contention and stated that in a case when the person is found to have been booked under bailable offence, he/she is entitled for bail.

In the plea filed by Rhea, her lawyer has mentioned that she was questioned for three days by all level of officers of NCB on September 6 to September 8 before she was formally arrested. “There was not a single woman officer who interrogated the present applicant as mended by the law. The Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case of Sheela Barse VS State of Maharashtra, has held that the interrogation of females should be carried out only in the presence of female police officer/constable,” read the bail highlighting, that the agency failed to comply with the guidelines of the Apex court.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday indicated that the investigation by multiple central agencies in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case could have been politically motivated. He said someone from the Centre or union home ministry may have directed to focus on the case. Pawar also confirmed to have received seven threat calls.

“I don’t know but someone may have directed them or someone from the Centre or home ministry may have insisted to focus more on the case, following which, it is clear that they (investigation agencies) have taken such a stand,” the veteran leader said in response to a question over central agencies under pressure from the Centre to investigate the case.

Pawar was speaking to reporters at YB Chavan Centre at Nariman Point, Mumbai after a book launch ceremony.

Currently, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are investigating Rajput’s case and all three comes under the union home ministry being headed by Amit Shah.

BJP has started a poster campaign seeking justice for the late actor in poll-bound Bihar.

Coming out supporting the Mumbai Police force, Pawar said people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have an experience of years of the police and knows how dutiful their force is. “In my view, people don’t take such statements seriously. They have an experience of years of the police force and are aware how dutiful they are. We don’t need to take it seriously even if someone is saying that very often,” the former chief minister said.

Pawar confirmed that he has received seven threat calls recently and said he doesn’t take them seriously. “The home minister (Anil Deshmukh) has given a record of the phone calls. There were seven such calls. I have received such calls before as well and don’t take them seriously,” he said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state home minister Anil Deshmukh, too, had received threat calls in the last past two days. Security was also beefed up at Matoshree, Thackeray’s residence at Bandra, following threat calls.