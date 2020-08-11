Sushant SinghRajput’s sister records her statement before ED

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:23 IST

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Mitu Singh recorded her statement before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, as part of an investigation into allegations of misappropriation of Rajput’s funds. Singh is the first member of Rajput’s family to be questioned by ED.

Singh, a Goregaon resident, was among those present at Rajput’s residence in Bandra, when Mumbai Police conducted a panchnama on June 14 after Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment. Later, Singh accompanied the police to a property Rajput owned in Lonavla. However, Mumbai Police said Singh has subsequently avoided appearing before the investigators probing the actor’s death, despite being called five times.

On Tuesday, Singh appeared before ED at around 1.15pm.

After nearly nine hours of questioning, Singh left ED office at around 10.30pm. At the time of going to print, Rajput’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani was still at ED office. Earlier in the day, Rajput’s former manager and Chakraborty’s present manager Shruti Modi had appeared before ED and left the office in the afternoon. Sources at ED said Singh may be able to throw some light on Rajput’s financial activities and the extent of actor Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement in his finances.

According to a first information report (FIR) filed by Bihar Police, Rajput’s father KK Singh has accused Chakraborty of abetting Rajput’s suicide and siphoning his money. KK Singh has alleged Chakraborty appropriated ₹15 crore from Rajput’s accounts. Chakraborty has denied the allegations.

On July 31, ED had filed a case on the basis of Bihar Police’s FIR which named Chakraborty as an accused. Chakraborty approached Supreme Court (SC), requesting the case be transferred to Mumbai. SC has reserved a verdict on her plea and asked all parties to file brief written submissions by August 13, when the plea will be heard next.

Alongside ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has also launched a probe on the Bihar government’s request. Chakraborty, her brother Showik, four other family members and other persons have been named as accused by CBI.

ED’s investigation is probing a possible mismatch between Chakraborty’s income and expenditures. Sources said questions were raised about a flat she owns in Khar. Chakraborty told investigators that the property is valued at ₹84 lakh and to purchase it, she took a home loan of ₹60 lakh. Chakraborty has maintained she is innocent and she has denied using Rajput’s money for any of her investments, officials said.

Showik was a director in two companies owned by Rajput and has been questioned multiple times by ED for his involvement in the money laundering case. On August 8, Showik was grilled for 18 hours by ED and left the ED’s office at 6.30am on August 9. He appeared before ED again on Monday. Yesterday, Chakraborty, Showik and their father appeared before ED and were questioned for over nine hours. This was the second time Chakraborty had been questioned by the agency. Sources in ED said she had responded to most of their questions.