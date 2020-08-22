e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Tansa becomes fourth lake in Mumbai to overflow, BMC may revoke water cut

Tansa becomes fourth lake in Mumbai to overflow, BMC may revoke water cut

mumbai Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Tansa Lake located in Shahpur in Thane district, which is among the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, began to overflow at 7.05pm on Thursday. This is the fourth lake to overflow this monsoon. Earlier, Tulsi and Vehar lakes at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) had overflowed, followed by Modak Sagar lake. However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet taken a decision on revoking the 10% water cut , after it had earlier said it will re-examine the 10% cut once the lake levels cross 90%.

As of Friday morning, Mumbai’s lake levels are at 90.88%, in comparison to 94.91% on the same day in 2019, and 93.91% in 2018. The seven lakes have 1,315,423 million litres of useful water content.

On Friday, the water cut in Mumbai was reduced to 10%, from the earlier 20% imposed on August 5 due to low rainfall in catchment areas. BMC announced this decision on Wednesday, after the water levels in the seven lakes crossed the 85% mark.

In the past years, the Tansa lake started overflowing much earlier; on July 25 in 2019, on July 17 in 2018 and in July 2017.

top news
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
Railways scrap tender for Vande Bharat trains month after getting bids from Chinese JV
Railways scrap tender for Vande Bharat trains month after getting bids from Chinese JV
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In