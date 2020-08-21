e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Tansa, fourth lake in Mumbai to overflow, BMC may revoke water cut

Tansa, fourth lake in Mumbai to overflow, BMC may revoke water cut

Earlier, Tulsi and Vehar lakes at Sanjay Gandhi National Park had overflowed followed by Modak Sagar lake on Tuesday

mumbai Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Tansa is among the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai
Tansa is among the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai(HT photo)
         

The Tansa Lake located in Shahpur in Thane district, which is among the lakes that supply water to Mumbai, began to overflow at 7.05 pm on Thursday. This is the fourth of the seven lakes to overflow this monsoon. Earlier, Tulsi and Vehar lakes at Sanjay Gandhi National Park had overflowed followed by Modak Sagar lake on Tuesday. This could mean that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may revoke the water cut as the civic body had earlier said it will re-examine the 10% cut in water supply to the city once the lake levels cross 90%.

As of Friday morning, Mumbai’s lake levels are at 90.88%, in comparison to 94.91% on the same day in 2019, and 93.91% in 2018. The seven lakes have 1,315,423 million litres of useful water content.

On Friday, the water cut in Mumbai was reduced to 10%, from the earlier 20% imposed on August 5 due to low rainfall in catchment areas. BMC announced this decision on Wednesday, after the water levels in the seven lakes crossed the 85% mark.

In the past years, the Tansa lake started overflowing much earlier; on July 25 in 2019, on July 17 in 2018, on July in 2017.

tags
top news
Stranded in Pakistan, Hindus on long-term visas desperate to return to India
Stranded in Pakistan, Hindus on long-term visas desperate to return to India
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Money heist, Delhi edition: Instances of uprooted ATMs increase over six months
Money heist, Delhi edition: Instances of uprooted ATMs increase over six months
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions unidentified person in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions unidentified person in Mumbai
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
‘Generations will remember you’: PM sends letter of appreciation to Raina
‘Generations will remember you’: PM sends letter of appreciation to Raina
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In