Taxi driver steals Rs 4.20-lakh gold from passenger, arrested

A taxi driver was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a small bag containing gold ornaments worth ₹4.20 lakh from a passenger. The Kherwadi police in Bandra (East) tracked down the accused using CCTV footage after they received a complaint from a Surat-based businessman, that his property had been stolen on Friday evening.

All the stolen property has been recovered, the police said.

According to the police, the complainant, Pawankumar Jain, 45, had come to the city to attend a wedding in Vashi. He was with his son at Bandra railway terminus and they were carrying a lot of luggage.

They stored the luggage in the trunk of the taxi and kept another bag in the front seat next to the driver. The bag contained a smaller bag with the gold.

While the father-son duo was busy talking, the accused, identified as Feroze Khan, 47, pulled out the bag containing the gold and kept it under his seat.

After the taxi reached Kalanagar junction, Khan and Jain fought over the taxi fare and the latter deboarded.

As Jain was looking for another taxi, he checked the bag and found the gold missing. He then contacted the patrolling police who took him to Kherwadi police station where a first information report (FIR) was registered under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for theft.

Senior police inspector of Kherwadi police station, Rajendra Patil said, “We checked all the CCTV cameras on the stretch where the journey took place and tracked down the driver. All the stolen valuables have been recovered. He has been sent to judicial custody by the court.”

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 02:28 IST