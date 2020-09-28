e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Teachers raise concerns over weekly report mandate by Maharashtra education department

mumbai Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:32 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

A few days after the Maharashtra education department issued a government resolution (GR) asking teachers to submit a weekly report on online education, teachers have raised concerns over the process.

Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public school in Andheri, said, “Teachers are doing their best to ensure that students do not miss out on their studies amid all challenges. Many teachers as well as students do not have access to internet and often struggle to get network. At such a point, such mandates add to the stress of teachers.” Some teachers also reported issues with submitting their details on the portal.

As per the September 25 GR, teachers now have to upload details of the students attending classes online, those who are contacted offline via phone or other means, and those who cannot be reached despite all attempts. Teachers have also been asked to share data with respect to learning outcomes. The data has to be uploaded on a portal created by the state education department.

A principal from a Ghatkopar school said the government first needs to give clear guidelines to schools with respect to the academic calendar and conducting exams. “We have not got any guidelines about the format the exams need to be conducted in. The government should first focus on these fundamental issues rather than asking us to share only figures on attendance,” said the principal.

An official from the education department said the data needs to be compiled for identifying the reach of online learning across the state. “It will help identify issues with respect to access, on the basis of which further policy can be devised,” said the official.

Teachers from several junior colleges across the state have decided to boycott the process. The State Junior College Teachers Mahasangh said in a statement, “Teachers are already overburdened with a lot of responsibilities related to teaching, conducting exams etc. They will not take up additional pressure of this excercise.”

Teachers from several junior colleges across the state have decided to boycott the process. The State Junior College Teachers Mahasangh in a statement said, "Teachers are already overburdened with a lot of responsibilities related to teaching, conducting exams etc. They will not take up additional pressure of this exercise."

