Tenure extension of co-op society committees not political: Maharashtra government to Bombay HC

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:48 IST

The Maharashtra government, while justifying its decision to postpone elections of managing committees of cooperative societies, extend the tenure of members and not appoint administrators as it did for gram panchayats, has said in its affidavit to the Bombay high court (HC) that allegations that the postponement was politically motivated were misplaced. The affidavit stated that while gram panchayats are democratically-elected constitutional bodies, cooperative societies are independent voluntary bodies and the state has very little power to enforce its jurisdiction on them.

The state was submitting its response to a petition filed by Arun Kulkarni through advocate Satish Talekar challenged the June 17 order and the July 10 ordinance issued by the state announcing the extension of the term of the managing committees of cooperative societies.

The petitioner claimed that the state had acted arbitrarily and in a biased manner when appointing administrators to the public bodies. The petition averred that because the gram panchayats were predominantly occupied by elected representatives having affiliation to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state was quick to appoint new administrators as elections could not be held due to the Covid pandemic. It added that administrators were not appointed for cooperative societies as they were headed by the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) loyalists.

The petition claimed that in light of this arbitrariness on the part of the state, which was politically motivated, the court should direct the state to set aside the June order and the July ordinance and direct the state to appoint administrators.

Pursuant to the direction by the court to the state to respond to the submissions of the petitioner, the state said that while the gram panchayats were constitutional bodies to which persons were elected democratically, the posts in cooperative societies were independent and voluntary, and hence, the state did not have jurisdiction to appoint administrators to them. The state buttressed its submissions with the fact that the Cooperative Societies Act, 1960 allowed postponement of elections and hence sought the dismissal of the petition.

After perusing the affidavit, the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice Riyaz Chagla on Thursday directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder and posted the matter for hearing on October 15.