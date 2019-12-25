Thackeray writes to PM, demands classical language status for Marathi

mumbai

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:45 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday seeking classical language status for Marathi. He has requested Modi to personally look into the issue and direct officials concerned to take action accordingly.

Marathi language fulfils the criteria to be recognised as a classical language and the demand for the same is pending with Centre’s cultural affairs ministry for a long time, stated the letter.