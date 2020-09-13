Thane civic body to maintain roads, flyovers from next year: Minister Eknath Shinde

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:54 IST

In an order passed by cabinet minister of Urban Development and Public Works, Eknath Shinde, all roads and flyovers within the limits of Thane Municipal Corporation will have to be maintained by the civic body from next year.

The funds for some roads/ flyovers that come under MMRDA, MSRDC, PWD and MIDC will be provided by these planning authorities, but the maintenance, henceforth, will be carried out by the Thane Civic body. Earlier, every agency maintained the roads and flyovers they constructed but this required a lot of coordination.

Moreover, most major roads including highways and bypass roads developed craters leading to traffic congestion in the city. There was a long standing demand from the TMC to take up the maintenance of roads in the city.

A special online meeting was held by Shinde with all concerned departments on Saturday. “Many of the prominent roads and flyovers within Thane civic body have potholes due to the ongoing monsoon. Most of these are under the jurisdiction of other authorities apart from TMC but the maintenance was not done efficiently,” Shinde said.

“Firstly, each one has to ensure that the pending repair work was completed at the earliest. From next year onwards, they will transfer all the funds to TMC, which will be solely responsible to carry out the maintenance,” said Shinde.

All departments have been asked to allot funds for the repair work and submit them to the Thane civic body by April next year onwards.

Meanwhile, TMC has to begin the repair and maintenance from January onwards and submit the work completed report by May, well before the monsoons begin.

The prominent roads and flyovers within Thane which are currently not under the civic body are Teen Haath Naka flyover, Cadbury Junction flyover, Kapurbawdi flyover, Bhiwandi bypass, Mumbra bypass and flyovers along Ghodbunder Road. These will now be maintained by the Thane civic body.

“TMC is often criticised for not maintaining these prominent roads whereas they aren’t under TMC jurisdiction,” added Shinde.

Ravindra Khadtale, city engineer, TMC, said, “The potholes that would resurface on these prominent roads and flyovers would be blamed on the TMC despite not being the authority responsible for this. Hence, we are glad that we can manage these roads and flyovers now.”