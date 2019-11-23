Thane civic body to resurvey dangerous buildings at Rabodi

mumbai

Following the recent collapse of a balcony of a dangerous building at Rabodi injuring a 42-year-old woman, Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to resurvey the dangerous structures in the area. The civic officials informed that there are many old buildings in this area but most residents cannot afford even a structural audit of the buildings.

On Wednesday, the balcony of a two-storey Amar Sadan building, injuring one. Although the building was on the list of dangerous buildings, some residents had refused to vacate it.

Shankar Patole, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, said, “We are planning to begin a resurvey of dangerous building in Rabodi area as most old buildings are in Uthalsar ward. The survey will take around two weeks, after which we will update our list of dangerous buildings.”

There are around 125 dangerous building in Uthalsar ward, most of which are in Rabodi. More than 4,000 people live in these buildings, as per the survey of TMC conducted in June.

Another official, who did not wish to be named, said, “We will paste notices on the dangerous building and ask residents to conduct a structural audit. But, most residents are poor and cannot afford a structural audit. Repair works requires a huge amount of money. Many continue living in the dangerous buildings.”

TMC had planned to implement cluster development project at Rabodi and a survey of the beneficiaries in the areas is almost in the final stage.

The civic body had listed Amar Sadan building was listed in C2B category of dangerous building. It had asked the housing society to conduct a structural audit. The audit revealed that the building was in C2A category which means it needs major structural repair and should be done by evacuation. The building was occupied by 16 families out of which 12 evacuated it after the structural report.

After Wednesday’s incident, TMC started demolishing the dangerous building.

The official added, “The entire structure is very weak and was bound to collapse. Thus, we decided to proceed cautiously with the demolition. We demolished the remaining part of the structure which collapsed on Wednesday. We have decided to give support to the building so that it could be demolished part by part.”

A city-based activist said, “Rabodi, like Mumbra, is predominantly a minority area, with many Muslim families living here. Most of them are in the area for generations and not willing to leave the house and rent another flat. Most of them hail from lower or middle class background and cannot afford a change of house. The redevelopment issue of old buildings is also stuck. The issue can be resolved if there are transit camps in the city where the people can take shelter while their building is repaired or reconstructed.”