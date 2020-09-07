e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar tests positive for Covid-19

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar tests positive for Covid-19

So far, the contagion has claimed the lives of 17 Thane police personnel and 1,175 have recovered from their viral infection

mumbai Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:17 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thane
Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.
Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.(HT Photo)
         

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive and is admitted to Fortis Hospital.

Hospital authorities said Phansalkar, who was suffering from a fever for the past three days, underwent a Covid-19 test on Sunday and later at night got admitted to the healthcare facility.

His health is stable, they added.

“Yes, I have tested Covid-19 positive. I am undergoing treatment in a private hospital. I have asked all members in my team to take extra care because of a recent spike in Covid-19 cases,” Phansalkar said.

He was active in field operations since the lockdown restrictions were enforced in end-March in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. He led the police force from the front by sharing standard operating procedures (SOPs) with the personnel, individually calling up those who had tested Covid-19 positive and giving them moral support until they recovered from their viral infection and resumed duties.

He personally visited the residence of assistant sub-inspector Bhagatrao Salunkhe (55) from Rabodi police station recently to congratulate him after he recovered from his viral infection. Salunkhe battled the disease for 70 days.

In Thane commissionerate, 1,312 police personnel, including officers, has tested Covid-19.

So far, the contagion has claimed the lives of 17 Thane Police personnel and 1,175 have recovered from their viral infection.

Before Phansalkar, Sanjay Kumar, the former commissioner of Navi Mumbai, was also found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

.

tags
top news
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka
Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In